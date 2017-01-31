Documentaries | Athens | February 1 - April

In collaboration with the Benaki Museum and the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art, Kouzi Productions presents KinderDocs, a new initiative aimed at acquainting children and teens – as well their families and teachers – with the magic of documentaries as an incisive form of expression. The initiative comprises a series of screenings of documentaries about teenagers’ lives, friendships, family relationships and more, which start on Wednesday, February 1, and run through April. Details regarding the films and when they’re being shown are available on the Benaki Museum's website. Tickets cost 3 euros for children and 6 euros for adults.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Adronikou, Kerameikos, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr