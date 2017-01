The Hispania Graeca merchant vessel rescued four shipwrecked fishermen off the south coast of Mindanao Island in the Philippines last week, after a four-day ordeal at sea, said Angelakos (Hellas) SA, the operator of the vessel, on Tuesday.

The rescue occurred last Tuesday, the company said, adding that the tired, thirsty and hungry men were transferred by the local coast guard to the nearest island, Balut.