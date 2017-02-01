Antisocial practices

The practice of blocking roads and highways to protest government measures has become a custom of sorts, which farmers observe on an almost annual basis.

Greek farmers on Tuesday briefly blocked a border crossing to Bulgaria while keeping a key crossing into the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) shut for a second day.

Regardless of which political party happens to be in power, such practices, whereby protesting farmers use their tractors as a weapon, hurt society as a whole.

In fact, more often than not, their demands involve exemptions from laws or other types of preferential treatment.

Now, as well as in the past, the farmers’ stance indicates that they are indifferent to the trouble and financial cost that their actions inflict on other citizens and the country’s economy.

To be sure, any politicians or political parties that encourage their antisocial behavior must shoulder some of the blame.