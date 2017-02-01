MULTIMEDIA |

 
IN IMAGES

Farmers sowing the seeds of discontent

TAGS: Protest, Transport

Farmers from Greece’s northern region of Thessaloniki briefly blocked the Malgara tollgates on the Thessaloniki-Athens national highway Tuesday. Farmers are angry at higher taxes on their income, land and fuel, as demanded by Greece’s international creditors, and briefly blocked a border crossing to Bulgaria, as well as a key crossing point into the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) for a second day. Similar roadblocks last year led to a diplomatic spat with Bulgaria. Other roads in the country were also briefly blocked by tractors. Protest action began last week. [ANA-MPA]

Online

ARCHIVE

 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 