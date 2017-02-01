Thirty arrested in street racing bust south of Athens
Online
Thirty people were detained late Tuesday during a police operation to shut down illegal street racing in the Athens seafront district of Varkiza, authorities said.
Thirty people were detained late Tuesday during a police operation to shut down illegal street racing in the Athens seafront district of Varkiza, authorities said.
Two police officers were injured during the operation after being pelted with stones by an angry crowd.
Traffic on Athens-Sounio road was disrupted for several hours.