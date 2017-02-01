Voutsis douses Grexit speculation

Parliament speaker Nikos Voutsis has doused renewed speculation about a Greek exit from the euro area in the wake of comments by SYRIZA’s parliamentary spokesman Nikos Xydakis that MPs should hold a debate about the crisis-hit country’s membership of Europe’s single currency.

“A debate [on Grexit] is out of the question," Voutsis told Skai on Wednesday adding that European governments had other, more pressing issues on the agenda.

“It’s highly unlikely that people flirting with Grexit would come out on top,” he said.