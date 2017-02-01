Mitsotakis meets mayors of eastern Aegean islands

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday vowed to deal with the problems facings Greece’s eastern Aegean islands as a result of the ongoing migration crisis, if New Democracy becomes government in the next elections.



Mitsotakis, who is expected to visit the island of Lesvos on Friday, made the pledge during a meeting with the mayors of Kos, Leros, Samos and Chios. Lesvos Mayor Spyros Galinos could not attend the meeting which was held at the ND headquarters in Moschato, south of Athens.



The meeting took place a day after authorities on Lesvos began trying to ease crowding at the island’s Moria camp, with 300 migrants being moved to another facility at Kara Tepe and 80 onto a ship anchored off the island’s coast for the purpose of housing refugees during the winter.