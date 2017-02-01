International Digital Film Festival | Athens | February 2-8

The annual Athens International Digital Film Festival (AIDFF) takes place in Athens from February 2 to 8, showcasing more than 150 movies from over 30 countries, including 60 premieres. The festival, now in its sixth year, brings together short and feature-length fiction films, video art, video dance, experimental film, animation, and short and feature-length documentaries. It is organized in partnership with the MMBF Trust (Matthew Martino Benevolent Fund), a UK-based international charity. The organizers have prepared tributes to young filmmakers from Spain and Iran, as well as a special section on environmental education. Screenings will take place at the Alkyonis New Star Art Cinema and Studio New Star Art Cinema. For more details, visit the festival website www.aidff.com.

Alkyonis New Star Art Cinema, 42-46 Ioulianou (metro stop Victoria);

Studio New Star Art Cinema, 33 Stavropoulou, Amerikis Square