Amadeus | Athens | February 2

Photo: Marc Brenner

The Royal National Theater’s production of Peter Shaffer’s critically acclaimed fictional account of the lives of Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, “Amadeus,” will be screened live from London’s Olivier Theater at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, February 2. The screening starts at 9 p.m. Tickets, which cost 15 euros (8 euros reduced), can be purchased at the concert hall, as well as at its box office (8 Omirou).

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr