Sustainable Fashion | Athens | February 2 & 3

The British Council and cultural organization Atopos CVC present “Sustainable Fashion,” aimed at examining the recent trend in the industry toward creating a viable production system incorporating environmental and social responsibility. The main part of the event is an open discussion and presentation of select items from the Atopos Paper Fashion Collection from 6.30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The talk is primarily aimed at fashion designers, editors, bloggers, entrepreneurs, stylists and people interested in environmental issues, with guest speakers Alice Holmberg (social entrepreneur and associate lecturer at Central Saint Martins), Orsola de Castro (founder and creative director of Fashion Revolution), Stamos Fafalios (director of Atopos CVC) and Ζeus + Dione (fashion designers). The talk will be moderated by journalists Efi Falida from Ta Nea and Kathimerini's Elis Kiss. On the following day, Friday, February 3, there will be a workshop for young fashion designers and professionals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both the discussion and workshop will be in English, with no interpretation available. Admission is free of charge.

Atopos CVC, 72 Salaminos, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.883.8151, www.atopos.gr