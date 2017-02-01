Vandals break into Athens buses, make off with ticket machines

A group of around 40 vandals barged onto four buses parked at a depot in Zografou, eastern Athens, on Wednesday morning.

The attackers forced the drivers off the vehicles and proceeded to remove a total of 14 new and seven old ticket machines with electronic screwdrivers.

The 14 new machines were for the automatic fare collection system which is being rolled out across all modes of public transport in the Athens area.

Public transport stations, vehicles and workers in the capital have frequently found themselves in the crosshairs of anti-establishment groups.