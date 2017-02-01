Opposition turns fire on gov’t over migrant crisis

The migration crisis is expected to be among the key issues discussed in a meeting between Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on February 13, as the head of opposition New Democracy has turned his fire on the leftist-led government for its failure to manage thousands of migrants and refugees trapped in the country.

On Wednesday, Mitsotakis met with the mayors of the eastern Aegean islands of Kos, Leros, Samos and Chios (but not Lesvos, as Mayor Spyros Galinos was on a professional trip abroad) to hear their complaints about poor conditions and overcrowding at migrant processing centers on their islands. The mayors have been pressing the government to transfer thousands of asylum applicants to the mainland to ease conditions.

Mitsotakis will travel to Lesvos on Friday, where he will deliver an address outlining the conservatives’ proposals for improving camps and speeding up asylum procedures.