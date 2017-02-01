BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Emirates announces Athens-NY ticket offer

TAGS: Travel, Tourism

Emirates has announced it is offering seats on its new Athens-New York direct service starting on March 12 from just 499 euros for bookings up to February 20 and for the periods from March 12 to May 31 and November 1 to December 10.

