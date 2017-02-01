Larissa keeper Gennadi Ksenodochof could do nothing to prevent PAOK's goals.

PAOK has risen to second in the Super League after beating Larissa away on Wednesday, while Panathinaikos and AEK strolled to the next round of the Greek Cup on the same day.

PAOK made it five wins on the road in a row triumphing 2-0 at Larissa in a game that had been postponed due to frozen pitch. Yiannis Mystakidis and Leo Matos were on target for the Thessaloniki team that is now joint second at the table, along with Panionios and Xanthi, 13 points behind leader Olympiakos.

Larissa is embroiled in fresh problems as owner Alexis Kouyias announced after the match his departure from the club in the summer.

In another league game that took place on Wednesday bottom club Iraklis shared a scoreless draw with Kerkyra.

Platanias eliminated PAS Giannina in a thrilling Cup tie decided in extra time. The Hania team had won 1-0 at home and went down by the same score after 90 minutes at Ioannina on Wednesday. However in extra time Platanias scored twice to win 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

Panathinaikos dismissed another Hania team, Kissamikos of the second division, with a 4-0 score on Crete on Wednesday having also won 3-0 at home. On his debut in his second stint at Panathinaikos, after returning from Lens in France, Viktor Klonaridis score one goal and set up another adding some freshness to the Greens. Youngsters Tassos Hatziyiovannis and Sotiris Pispas were also on the scoresheet, as was Olivier Boumal.

Holder AEK trounced Levadiakos 6-0 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens for a 7-0 aggregate win. New signing Sergio Araujo was the star of the night with two goals and one assist, while the other goals came from Tassos Bakasetas, Ronald Vargas, Dimitris Kolovetsios and Costas Galanopoulos.

In other ties Atromitos beat Lamia 2-0 on Wednesday to advance 4-2 on aggregate and Xanthi lost 2-1 at OFI Crete on Wednesday but went through having won 1-0 at home.

On Thursday Olympiakos hosts Aris, after the first leg in Thessaloniki ended in a 1-1 draw.