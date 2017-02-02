Five Syrians returned to Turkey as part of deal with EU

Five Syrian nationals – three men and two women – were returned by Europe’s border agency, Frontex, to Turkey from the Greek island of Lesvos on Thursday as part of a deal between Ankara and Brussels to contain the effects of the migrant crisis in Europe.

Since January 1, returns under the deal have come to 870, while Greece has also returned another 1,138 undocumented migrants under a bilateral agreement with Turkey.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has also helped 549 foreign nationals return voluntarily to their homelands from Greece.