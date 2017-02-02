Flu claims 10 lives in one week, bringing toll to 36

Ten people have died in Greece in the past week due to complications after contracting the flu, bringing the death toll from the virus since the start of this winter to 36, data from the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) showed on Thursday.

The victims were 21 men and 15 women, ranging in age from 38 to 92 years old. Of the dead, 35 were in a high-risk category and just seven had received a flu jab.

Since the start of the flu season, KEELPNO has recorded 168 serious cases, of which 156 were placed in intensive care.