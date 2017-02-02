Environment Ministry recommends restricted fireplace use
The Environment Ministry is calling on people around the country not to use fireplaces or solid fuel and biomass stoves on Friday due to the likelihood of high levels of hazardous air pollution forming.
The ministry said that conditions of no winds and thermal inversion are conducive to airborne particulate matter pollution.
Thermal inversion occurs when a layer of warm air settles over a layer of cooler air that lies near the ground.