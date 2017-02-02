ATHEX: Stocks rise on review hopes

Hopes cultivated by reports that a solution will be found between Athens and its creditors gave local stocks a small push on Thursday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 623.06 points, adding 0.65 percent to Wednesday’s 619.05 points.



The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.34 percent to end at 1,661.53 points. Banks outperformed, advancing 3.09 percent, with Alpha grabbing 4.07 percent.

In total 59 stocks grew, 31 contracted and 23 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 47.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 70 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined just 0.01 percent to close at 68.61 points.