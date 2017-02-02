Investment plans abound, but only small-scale ones

The Economy and Development Ministry announced that up until Monday, it had received 821 investment plans related to the latest investment incentives law, passed in 2016.



The plans have a total budget of 2.2 billion euros, and most concern the agricultural and food sectors.

If the investments are implemented they might go some way toward changing the country’s production model, which today is still primarily based on consumption. However, none of the investment proposals comes under the “major size” category, concerning plans of more than 20 million euros.