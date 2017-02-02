Former Liverpool and Aston Villa defender Aly Cissokho made a dream debut with the Olympiakos jersey on Thursday opening the score for the Reds in the hosts’ 2-0 win over Aris for the Greek Cup in Piraeus.



The champions defeated the second-division team from Thessaloniki 3-1 on aggregate to advance to the quarterfinals of the competition, with their second goal on the night coming from teenager Dimitris Nikolaou. At the age of 18 years and five months he became the youngest scorer in this year’s Cup tournament.



In the last eight Olympiakos will face Atromitos, with the first leg in Piraeus on February 8.



On the same day Panathinaikos will host Asteras Tripolis. A day later Xanthi will entertain PAOK and AEK will travel to Platanias.