Police seek perpetrators of double shooting in Peristeri

Police in Athens were on Friday seeking the perpetrators of a particularly violent crime in the western suburb of Peristeri who shot a couple in front of their two children, leaving the woman dead and the man seriously injured.

According to police investigators, two gunmen broke into the third floor apartment in the early hours of Friday morning and shot the couple, both migrants. The woman died instantly while the man, a building contractor, was transferred to a nearby hospital where medics said his condition was critical.

Police believe the incident to be a settling of accounts rather than a burglary gone awry as they found cash and valuables in the house.