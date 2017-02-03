Andy Warhol | Athens | February 4 & 5

Marking the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Andy Warhol’s death on February 22, the Onassis Cultural Center (familiarly known as Stegi) presents a comprehensive panorama of the celebrated artist’s cinematic world, running for 12-plus hours, from 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, until 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 5. The tribute includes screenings of his 16 mm films on loan from New York’s MoMA, improvised screen tests, discussions, music on vinyl and an all-night party. Day passes cost 7 euros and tickets for screenings 2 euros.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr