The Meteors | Athens | February 4

Pioneers of the psychobilly genre, whose equally creative fans invented the mosh pit dance style known as “wrecking” back when the band emerged in London in the early 1980s, the Meteors bring their explosive mix of punk rock and rockabilly to the Gagarin 205 on Saturday, February 4. Tickets cost 15 euros if purchased in advance (from Seven Spots, Public, Reload and Syd Records stores, online from www.viva.gr and by calling 11876) and 18 euros at the door.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr