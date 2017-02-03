Lucchettino Classic | Athens | February 4 & 11

Italian comic duo Lucchettino will perform at the 4th International Puppet Theater Festival at the Mairivi Workshop in Psyrri on Saturdays February 4 and 11, in a performance for children and adults that is guaranteed to make you laugh. The award-winning eccentric mime artists Luca and Tino will present “Lucchettino Classic,” which incorporates physical theater, traditional clowning and commedia dell’arte. Tickets cost 10 euros (8 for the unemployed). Shows start at 7 p.m.

Mairivi Workshop, 4 Sachtouri & Sarri, Psyrri, tel 210.522.2181, www.mairivi.gr