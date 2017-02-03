Ute Lemper | Athens | February 4

The Pallas Theater in Athens presents German icon Ute Lemper in an evening of songs composed by Kurt Weill with lyrics by Bertolt Brecht on Saturday, February 4, as part of a series of events celebrating the great German playwright. The program includes timeless classics such as “Surabaya Johnny,” “Speak Low” and “Mack the Knife.” Tickets range from 32 to 65 euros and can be purchased in advance from Public, Seven Sports, Reload, Media Markt and Evripidis stores, online at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.

Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou, tel 210.321.3100