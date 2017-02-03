Vineyard Visit | Athens | February 5

Enjoy a walk around the vineyard, learn about winemaking and sample the first wines of the year at the Kokotos Estate on the outskirts of the northern Athenian suburb of Kastri on Sunday, February 5, as well as the first Sundays of March, April and May. The guided tours of the premises last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while there are also educational programs for children aged 2 to 10 (booking essential). For more information, call 210.814.5113 or 6946.504.839.