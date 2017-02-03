Lawyer resigns from defense of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos's killer

Celebrity lawyer Alexis Kougias on Friday resigned as lead counsel for Epaminondas Korkoneas, the police officer found guilty of killing 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos in the central Athens neighborhood of Exarchia in December 2008, an incident that sparked riots.

Kougias said that he decided to drop his client after Korkoneas appeared unrepentant about his actions during a court hearing last month, saying “there is no way he would apologize for any 15-year-old.”

Korkoneas was sentenced to life in prison in 2010 and has been appealing the decision ever since.