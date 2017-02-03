Supreme Court to hear Thanou's age-limit request despite minister's rejection

A plenary session of Greece’s Supreme Court is due to be convened on October 8 at the initiative of its president, Vassiliki Thanou, to discuss her ongoing campaign to extend the retirement age of judges beyond the current limit of 67 despite a statement by Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis last week ruling out legislation in this direction.

Thanou, who is 66, has caused a furor in judicial circles with her insistence on pushing this legislation forward, coming under criticism from all of the country’s judicial unions and bar associations, as well as constitutional law professors.