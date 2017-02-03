ND chief slams gov’t over ‘disheartening’ situation at Moria

Opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis (c) is seen during a visit to the Moria refugee camp on Lesvos, on Friday. Mitsotakis attacked the leftist-led government’s handling of the refugee crisis, describing the situation at the camp as “disheartening.” “It is inconceivable today to have people living in wrecked tents, in the mud,” he said. The New Democracy chief, who was accompanied by shadow migration minister Miltiades Varvitsiotis, laid out his party’s migration blueprint, including the separation of refugees from economic migrants, faster absorption of EU funds, and support for local communities. [Dimitris Papamitsos/ND Press Office/ANA-MPA]