The legislative clause introduced by former labor minister Giorgos Katrougalos concerning the social security of freelance workers who provide services to one or two employers is turning into a major headache for the ministry, which realizes it is impossible to implement.

The Finance Ministry has expressed strong opposition to the mass closure of invoice books for services rendered (known as ‘blokakia’), as this is expected to hurt the revenues not only of the state but also the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).

However, there is little scope for changes ‘at least up to the completion of the second bailout review,’ a senior government official told Kathimerini.