Border blockade delays FYROM cargo

Tens of thousands of tons of cargo destined for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) started to pile up at the northern port of Thessaloniki Friday after Greek farmers blockaded the border crossing at Evzones.



A small number of the trucks carrying raw materials such as steel and nickel attempted to cross the border using secondary roads to avoid the tractors and pickup trucks lined up at Evzones by farmers protesting social security and tax hikes.



There are fears that if the blockade does not end over the weekend, the buildup in cargo will put a strain on the port’s capabilities and also cause problems with the companies in FYROM awaiting their shipments.



Meanwhile, livestock farmers in Prespes, northern Greece, said yesterday that they will be staging a blockade at the Krystallopigi crossing between Greece and Albania.