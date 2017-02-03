Olympiakos and Panathinaikos scored precious wins on the road in the Euroleague, as the Reds defeated UNICS at Kazan on Thursday and the Greens saw off Galatasaray in Istanbul in Friday.

Olympiakos has risen to second at the table, after its 90-75 win in Russia and CSKA Moscow’s defeat at Fenerbahce. the Greek champion recorded its 15th win in 21 games.

The visitors ran riot in the first half, stretching their advantage up to 26 points, before the Russians fought back to cut the deficit to eight in the second half (61-69).

Despite the absence of Vassilis Spanoulis, Patric Young and Matt Lojeski, Olympiakos held on to its lead to win by 15, led by Erick Greene who scored 25 points and Giorgos Printezis who notched up 20 points.

On the anniversary of its foundation 109 years ago, Panathinaikos returned to winning ways away from home defeating Galatasaray 84-79 for its 12th victory in the regular season.

The Greens scored 16 triples, their best ever performance away from home in the Eurolesgue, to overturn a Galatasaray lead by 10 (24-14), advance by 14 (46-60) in the second half and brave the resistance of the Euroleague’s bottom team in Turkey to register a much-needed away win.

Panathinaikos had Mike James (18 points), Chris Singleton and James Feldeine (15 points each) to thank for their prolific scoring, that offset the deficit in rebounds (24 against Galatasaray’s 34).



Meanwhile on Friday it was announced that the Greek Cup final between Aris and Panathinaikos will be held at the Nick Galis Hall (Aris's home court) in Thessaloniki on February 18.