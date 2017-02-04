Theodorakis Tribute | Athens | February 6 & 7

A 300-strong choir will pay tribute to the great Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis at the Athens Concert Hall on Monday, February 6, and Tuesday, February 7, with a monumental show of his choral works and poems set to music. Lead vocalists include folk singers Dimitris Basis and Miltos Paschalidis, as well as opera stars Gina Fotinopoulou, Eleni Voudouraki, Babis Velissarios and Pantelis Kontos. Ticket prices range from 12 to 45 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr