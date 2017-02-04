Migration | Piraeus | To March 5

The Hellenic Parliament Foundation and the Municipality of Piraeus present two exhibitions at the port city’s Municipal Gallery comparing past and present migration crises. The first, “Attica Welcomes the Refugees of ’22,” comprises photographs documenting the arrival of thousands of Greeks from Asia Minor, who went on to settle in and around Piraeus, as well as other parts of Attica. The second, “Roads of Survival,” focuses on the present migrant crisis, with work by acclaimed photojournalists showing the arrival in Greece of tens of thousands of refugees from war-torn parts of the world. The shows run to March 5 and opening hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Piraeus Municipal Gallery, 14 Karaoli & Dimitriou, tel 210.410.1402