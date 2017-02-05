Treacherous road ahead

As the government loses itself in the dead ends it has created all by itself, we appear to be heading into very dangerous territory.



Top ministers are obviously interested only in securing the support of their acolytes. They don’t care that the most productive, dynamic parts of society are being destroyed by overtaxation and excessive social security payments. They just keep making more hirings in the broader public sector, promising permanent jobs and handing out bonuses to their cronies and supporters.



And this is all going on right under the nose of institutions that are meant to stem such phenomena.



These officials believe that they are building a permanent electoral alliance that will either win an election or block any efforts at reform in the future. They abound with cynicism but forget one basic fact: that very soon there will be no money to bankroll their schemes and when that inevitably happens everyone, including their “clients,” will turn against them.