Protesting farmers lay siege to White Tower

Farmers block a road in front of the White Tower during a protest in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Saturday. The farmers drove their tractors from the Malgara tollgates on the Thessaloniki-Athens highway, where they have been protesting the leftist-led coalition’s proposed tax and pension reforms. Union leader Costas Anestidis said the blockade, which lasted for about two hours, was a symbolic gesture against measures aimed at impoverishing farmers. "We cannot cultivate our land. Although they are trying to divide us, we will stay united and keep the struggle." [ANA-MPA]