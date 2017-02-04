Georgiadis requests Greek PM flight plans

New Democracy vice president Adonis Georgiadis demanded on Saturday that the government publish the flight plans for the prime ministerial jet between January 27 and 30.



The dates cover Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s visit to Lisbon for the summit of southern European leaders but Georgiadis suggested to Skai TV that the Greek leader may have made another stop on his way back from the Portuguese capital that was not announced.



“I’m asking for the flight plans,” he said. “They are official documents and they should not even think of arguing that they are classified.”



Georgiadis also asked for a list of all the passengers on board the aircraft. He did not give any further details.

The prime minister's office responded later in the day that the airplane had made a stop in Paris. It also described as "unethical and false" claims that Tsipras had used the jet for a personal break.