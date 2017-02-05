MONDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will participate in a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual New Year’s Reception at the MET Hotel, Thessaloniki.

TUESDAY

The Institute of Career Guidance and Counseling (IEPAS) holds an event titled “Growth and Career Guidance: A Productive Relationship” at 20 Vassilissis Amalias Avenue in Athens from 6 to 8 p.m. (Info: infoiepas@gmail.com)

The Institute of International Relations hosts a public debate titled “Cyprus Issue: Solution Now or Later?” starting at 6.30 p.m. (3-5 Hill, Plaka, Athens). (Info: www.idis.gr)

The Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Conference 2017, titled “Building Trust and Identifying National Barriers,” takes place at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, nellykapsi@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its December figures on exports and imports.

WEDNESDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the Association of the US Army (AUSA) are holding a seminar titled “Doing Business with the US Government,” in co-operation with the AUSA European Region Headquarters and the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments (GDDIA) of the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense, at the Hellenic Armed Forces Officers’ Club (LAED). (Info: www.amcham.gr)

Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos is to meet with European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans and the European commissioners for economic and monetary affairs, Pierre Moscovici, and humanitarian aid, Christos Stylianides, in Brussels.

The City of Athens’s Europe Direct Center (50 Academias) will host an event on the occasion of Start-Up Europe Week, which will be titled “Branding, Marketing and HR Management in Start-Ups,” starting at 5.40 p.m. Entrance is free. (Info: www.eventbrite.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its January data on vehicle registrations.

THURSDAY

The Euro Working Group of eurozone senior finance ministry officials convenes in Brussels with the participation of representatives of Greece’s creditors.

Capital Link holds its Cyprus Shipping Forum at the Columbia Plaza in Limassol. (Info: www.capitallinkshipping.com)

Shipping Minister Panayiotis Kouroublis visits the European commissioners for environment and maritime affairs, Karmenu Vella, and mobility and transport, Violeta Bulc, in Brussels.

The Greece Office of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, in cooperation with the Jean Monnet Center of Excellence on Governance at the University of the Peloponnese, presents the printed version of the publication “Beyond ‘Absorption’: The Impact of EU Structural Funds on Greece” at Gazarte (32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, Athens). The event will be in English. (Info: www.kas.de/griechenland)

A tourism infrastructure technology conference, titled “Technology and Five-Star Revenue Streams,” will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: www.hoteltech.gr)

The Experiential Marketing Conference will take place at Gazarte (32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, kv@boussias.com)

The sixth annual Hellenic CIO Forum, titled “Chief Information Officers in a Disruptive Environment,” starts at 4 p.m. at the Hellenic Management Association’s conference center (200 Ionias, Athens). (Info: 210.211.2000, www.eede.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue the findings of its Manpower Survey for November and the December reading of its industrial output index.

FRIDAY

The Hotel-Restaurant-Cafe / HORECA 2017 exhibition opens at the Metropolitan Expo center, next to Athens International Airport. To February 13. (Info: www.horecaexpo.gr)