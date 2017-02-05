Brazilian signing Pedro Henrique scored PAOK's winning goal against Asteras in front of some 22,000 fans at Toumba.

In a weekend of an unexpectedly high fan turnout at most Super League stadiums, Olympiakos put three past struggling Iraklis to stay 13 points ahead of PAOK and Panionios, who also won at home, while Panathinaikos was unable to win at PAS Giannina and dropped to fifth.

The Reds defeated iraklis 3-0 in Piraeus on Sunday to reach up to 48 points in 19 games thanks to goals from Bruno Viana, Tarik Elyounoussi and Costas Fortounis.

Panionios downed high-flying Xanthi 2-0 in Nea Smyrni leaving its 10-man opponent in fourth courtesy of goals by Panayiotis Korbos and Ben Mohamed.

Panionios is on 35 points, just like PAOK that saw off Asteras Tripolis 3-2 in a thrilling game in front of some 22,000 fans in Thessaloniki. Asteras led via Michalis Manias, PAOK turned things around through Yevhen Sakhov and Aleksandar Prijovic. Manias equalized for Asteras but Pedro Henrique gave all three points to PAOK in the end.

On Saturday Panathinaikos drew 1-1 at PAS Giannina and is level on points with Xanthi. PAS went ahead via Pedro Conde in the first half and Marcus Berg drew the Greens level in the second.

AEK is now within three points of the Greens after thrashing bottom team Veria 6-0 in Athens on Sunday. Lazaros Christodoulopoulos scored twice, while Vassilis Lambropoulos, Petros Mantalos and Ognjen Vranjes once each. Antonio Tomas scored an own goal.

In other games on Saturday Larissa drew 1-1 with Kerkyra and Panetolikos defeated Atromitos 2-0, leading to the sacking of Atromitos coach Giorgos Korakakis.

On Monday Levadiakos greets Platanias.