Vandalism of consulate in Komotini fuels fears of further strains on ties

Police in northern Greece have boosted security at the Turkish Consulate in northern Greece after a group of around 30 anti-establishment protesters vandalized the building on Sunday night.

The alleged vandals threw paint at the building and shouted out slogans in support of the DHKP/C, a left-wing organization that Turkey, the European Union and Washington have all designated as a terrorist organization.

Police briefly detained five of the protesters but released them without charges.

The incident is said to have put Greek authorities on edge amid fears of further strains on Greek-Turk ties following more than a week of high tension in the Aegean.

There are also concerns that the incident might have been an intentional provocation designed to stoke those tensions further.