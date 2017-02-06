Minister visits migrant facility at Elliniko amid protests

Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas on Monday visited the state-run reception facility for migrants at Elliniko, south of Athens, amid reports that some of the residents against substandard conditions but was prevented from entering the site by protests.

Dozens of protesting migrants formed a human chain at the entrance to the site, keeping out police and the minister, as child refugees sat on top of a barbed wire fence, shouting at the officers.

The minister, who initially arrived at the site alone, was subsequently allowed to enter by migrants keen to discuss their demands.

During a press conference at the site, Mouzalas denied reports that some of the migrants had started a hunger strike in protest at conditions, accusing a far-left group of spread the rumor as 'misinformation.'

Authorities have pledged to clear the site soon to allow for a planned real estate project.