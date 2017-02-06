Quake of 5.1 Richter strikes off Lesvos

A strong undersea quake, measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred off the coast of Lesvos, in the southeastern Aegean, on Monday morning, unsettling residents but causing no injuries or major damage.

The quake, which struck north of Lesvos at 5.50 a.m., came in the wake of dozens of smaller tremors in the area over the past few weeks.

Those tremors measured between 2 and 4 on the Richter scale, according to seismologists who were monitoring the area for aftershocks on Monday.