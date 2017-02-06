Army sergeant, 40, found dead in apparent suicide

A 40-year-old army sergeant was fatally injured when his service rifle went off shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday at his base in Nea Santa, in the northern prefecture of Kilkis, according to an announcement by the Hellenic Army.

The 40-year-old sergeant had been on sentry duty when the incident occurred, according to the announcement which said the circumstances of the shooting were being investigated.

There were no reports of a suicide note.