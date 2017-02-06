Police probe racket after seizing 2 kilos of cocaine in Igoumenitsa

Police in Igoumenitsa, northwestern Greece, were on Monday seeking to smash a drug racket smuggling large quantities of cocaine into the country after seizing two kilograms of the drug at the port on Saturday.

Acting on a tipoff, officers searched a truck carrying meat from the Italian port of Ancona and found the drugs.

The cocaine has been hidden in the front of the truck, according to police who arrested both the driver and passenger. No details were available about the two suspects who remained in detention on Monday.