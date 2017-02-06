Michel Brunet | Athens | February 7

Respected anthropologist and paleoanthropology professor at the College de France Michel Brunet will deliver a lecture titled “We Are All Africans: What We Know… What We Think We Know… and What We Don’t Know,” at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, February 7. The scholar and researcher will base his lecture on groundbreaking work exploring the origins of man. The lecture is organized in cooperation with the French Institute in Athens and will be in French with simultaneous translation into Greek. It starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge, with distribution of entry coupons from 5.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr