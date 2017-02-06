Second strong quake, measuring 5.3 Richter, hits Lesvos

A second strong quake, measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale, shook Lesvos at 1 p.m. on Monday just a few hours after a 5.1-magnitude tremor hit the eastern Aegean island.

The epicenter of the second quake was located some 63 kilometers northwest of the island and at a depth of some 10 kilometers under the sea bed, according to seismologists.

There were no reports of any injuries or major damage resulting from the quakes which unsettled residents of the island.