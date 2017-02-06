As gov't, ND clash over Paris trip, L'Oreal confirms meeting with PM
As officials of the government and the main opposition New Democracy continued to trade barbs over allegations by ND that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras used the prime ministerial jet for a private visit to Paris, a spokesperson for L'Oréal told Kathimerini that Tsipras had a "private" meeting with L'Oréal Paris executives.
In her comments to Kathimerini, the representative Anne-Laure Richard confirmed the meeting but offered no additional details. "It was a private meeting, we have no comment regarding topics discussed," she said.
Tsipras's stopover in Paris on his way back from Lisbon last month sparked a vehement exchange between his office and ND with the latter accusing him of wasting Greek taxpayers' money for a private holiday.