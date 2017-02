Despite the financial pressure at home, nine Greek companies participated in the “imm 2017” international furniture exhibition in Cologne, Germany last month – up from just two last year.

They were Candia Strom SA, Gyllos IKE Construction & Furniture Trade, Interiors from Greece FISH Communications Ltd, Kitwood Furniture Industry Co, Modeco SA, Papadatos SA, Poufomania M.IKE, Set SA, and de-code Lattas Nik. Spyridon Furniture.