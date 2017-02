Marketing Greece has announced it is expanding its successful “Sun & Beach” experience with the Plazz smart app (plazz.com), allowing users to find fantastic beaches around the country and reserve a beach bed online or from a mobile phone or tablet.

The organized beaches on the app include destinations in coastal Attica, as well as on the islands of Myconos, Santorini, Corfu, Crete, Zakynthos and Spetses, to name but a few.