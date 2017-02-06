Ministry tells stores to clean up kids' departments

The Greek Economy Ministry has decided to ban the marketing of items, including Carnival costumes, aimed at children under the age of 14 that are considered offensive.

The decision came after the ministry received reports of a backpack available in children’s sections of stores with a decorative stamp showing a lollipop saying “Lick it Slowly,” and other similar messages on flyers and brochures.

It also decided to ban the marketing of “indecent” carnival costumes for children on websites and at stores. This also applies to Adolf Hitler children’s costumes.